Teen injured in Milwaukie shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager was injured in a shooting on Sunday night.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old boy was shot around 6 p.m. at the Holly Acres Apartments in the area of 3710 SE Concord Road in incorporated Clackamas County. The boy was found with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and contacting witnesses. No other information about the circumstances of the shooting have been released.

Investigators have completed their work at the Holly Acres Apartments where shooting occurred and all residents are now able to access homes — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) November 6, 2017