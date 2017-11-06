Sunshine Division opens 2nd facility in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau Sunshine Division is opening a second food pantry and clothing room facility in SE Portland next week.

The Sunshine Division provides emergency food and clothing relief to families and individuals in need. They currently offer emergency food assistance six days a week at their N Thompson warehouse, four days a week at their SE Stark location, and 24/7 through their partnership with the Portland Police Bureau who store food boxes at each police precinct.

The Sunshine Division says they opened the new location in response to the growing shift in poverty to the outer areas of East Portland. They believe they will provide services to 10,000 low-income families with children, seniors, veterans, and disabled individuals within the first year.

The Sunshine Division has been operating since 1923.

The new location opens November 15, 2017, at 12436 SE Stark Street, Portland, OR 97233. It will be open Wednesday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.