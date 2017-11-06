Portland’s Peacock Lane get historic designation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The street often referred to as “Portland’s Christmas Street” has been granted a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

The houses on Peacock Lane were designed and built by R.F. Wassel between 1924 and 1930. Peacock Lane has become one of Portland’s beloved holiday traditions with families hosting a free light display every year since at least the 1940s.

The National Register of Historic Places said “The Peacock Lane Historic District is a unique example of an early automobile suburb that retains the characteristics of Property Subtype III, as defined in ‘Historic Residential Suburbs in the United States,1830-1960.'”

Families who live there have been working toward the designation for more than a year.

The Peacock Lane Christmas light show begins December 15th at 6 p.m. and pedestrian only nights are Dec. 15, 16 and 17 but police may also close the lane to cars at any time.