Oregon Health Authority misspent $74M of Medicaid funds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority revealed that it misspent more than $74 million of federal Medicaid funds on improper payments over the last 3 years.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Knute Beuhler sent a letter to Governor Kate Brown, asking her to investigate how it all happened in the first place. Brown’s office was not aware of the issue until mid-October.

“I’m working very closely with the new leadership at OHA to make sure that tax payer dollars are being spent effectively and efficiently,” Brown said. “And that they’re being accountable to taxpayers for the dollars being spent.”

The money will need to be paid back to the federal government, but so far, little has been done to recover the money from the 16 Medicaid providers that were overpaid. In his letter, Beuhler also asked Brown to put the providers on notice that Oregonians expect to get their money back.

Beuhler also wants Brown to make her office’s records related to Medicaid over payment public record.

“All of our public records are available for release,” Brown said. “As you know we have done extraordinary efforts to ensure that all public records requests are met out of my office.”