Man accused of stealing MAX victim’s ring changes plea

Related Coverage George Tschaggeny also charged with Ricky Best ID theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of stealing from MAX stabbing victim Ricky Best has changed his plea to the charges against him.

George Elwood Tschaggeny was charged with abuse of a corpse, theft, tampering with physical evidence and 6 counts of identity theft for allegedly stealing Best’s backpack and wedding ring after he was stabbed on May 26.

Tschaggeny pleaded not guilty in June to the charges of abuse of a corpse, theft, tampering with physical evidence and 6 counts of identity theft . On Nov. 6 he pleaded guilty to 1 count first theft, 1 count tampering with physical evidence and 2 counts of identity theft. Other charges were dismissed.

Tschaggeny is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 14 for sentencing.

Tschaggeny was arrested on June 2 at a homeless camp in Northeast Portland with Best’s wedding ring on his pinky finger, according to prosecutors. He also had Best’s credit cards.

Best was one of 3 men who tried to intervene when Jeremy Christian allegedly yelled hate speech at 2 young women on the MAX. Best, 53, died along with Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche.