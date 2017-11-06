Few people get prison after 2016 Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland officials say more than half of the 200 people arrested during protests after last year’s presidential elections were not prosecuted, and many cases were dismissed altogether.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Kirsten Snowden tells the Oregonian/OregonLive that the high number of cases led her office and the Police Bureau to focus on the most dangerous offenders from the protests.
Eleven people have already been convicted for crimes such as threatening people or property. Eleven others are still heading to trial.
Prosecutors say they agreed to drop misdemeanor charges against 43 others accused of non-violent crimes and allowed them to pay fines or do community service instead.
Six defendants were acquitted or had their cases were dismissed before their trials.
Portland riot November 10, 2016
Portland riot November 10, 2016 x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run