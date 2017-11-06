Elevator attack suspect convicted of 27 past felonies

Related Coverage Repeat downtown sexual assault suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of attempting to sexually assault 2 women in downtown Portland elevators has a long criminal history, including 27 felony convictions.

Police arrested 38-year-old Jeffrey Lane near the Washington Square Mall over the weekend and he made his first court appearance on Monday, Nov. 6. Lane faces charges of kidnapping, attempt sodomy, attempted sex abuse and 3rd degree theft for allegedly following 2 women into elevators and threatening to harm them.

Lane was surprised by how many felony charges he faces when they were read in court and pleaded not guilty. Lane already has an extensive criminal history with at least 27 prior felony convictions, most involving burglary or theft.

Court documents list Lane as transient and a “threat to community safety.”

Portland police said at least 2 more women are now coming forward accusing Lane of hurting them as well.

Authorities want to remind people to take extra precautions when walking alone.

“One of the major things we do is when you’re going into a place where you’re going to be along and you’re going to be isolated is put the phone down,” Sgt. Chris Burley said. “You don’t need to put it away, it could be a good thing to have out if you need to call someone right away, but put the phone down. Look around, in this case be aware of who’s getting into the elevator with you.”

He also recommends using the buddy system.