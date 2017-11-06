All quiet on the Pac-12 fraud front — for now

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –In late September, a NCAA bribe scheme investigation came to light, rocking the college basketball world. Ten people, including Adidas executive — and Wilsonville resident — James Gatto, were charged for paying prospective athletes in order to influence what schools they played for and other major factors.

The Pac-12 was also represented in the fraud investigation. Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson and USC assistant Tony Bland were also charged. That, for now, appears to be the extent of the conference’s basketball impact in federal investigations.

KOIN 6 News submitted records requests to all 10 public Pac-12 schools — USC and Stanford are private — for a copy of any U.S. District Court subpoena designed to produce documents, information or objects in a case issued from May 1, 2017 to Oct. 30, 2017.

Here is how each school responded:

University of Utah hasn’t responded to KOIN 6’s request.

UCLA responded, but hasn’t completed its records search yet.

University of Oregon had no matching records.

Washington State University said it’ll complete its records search by Dec. 11, “however, more time may be necessary.”

University of Arizona responded, saying it’s coordinating responses to numerous requests related to the men’s basketball program “and will complete the process of responding to your request as promptly as circumstances permit.” Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson has already been charged.

Arizona State University didn’t have any matching records.

University of California — Berkeley didn’t have any matching records.

Oregon State University didn’t have any matching records.

University of Washington didn’t have any matching records.

University of Colorado didn’t have any matching records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report