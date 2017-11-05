Unidentifiable pedestrian killed on Hwy 99W in King City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unidentifiable man was struck by a pickup truck and killed while running across Hwy 99W on Saturday night in King City, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who had no identification on him, was given CPR by people at the scene, but it wasn’t enough to save his life. He was later pronounced dead.

The crash happened at SW Fischer Road.

Deputies said the man ran onto the highway during a green light. One car, according to deputies, was able to brake and move out of the way. The man then went into the next lane where he was hit and killed. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with deputies. An initial investigation led deputies to believe there was no sign of impairment or speeding, though they did say they’re still investigating.

The man killed had no identification on him, and after a night of trying, deputies haven’t been able to get in contact with anyone who knew him. The man is described as a light-skinned 30-year-old with red hair and a beard. He is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds.

Sheriff’s Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the man. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call 503-629-0111.