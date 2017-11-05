Salt & Straw turns Thanksgiving into ice cream

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Buttered mash potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole and salted Thanksgiving turkey are just some of the new flavors Salt & Straw is rolling out for the month of November.

Yes, Salt & Straw — the Portland-based ice cream company with a reputation for outrageous ice cream flavors — has created a 5-course ice-cream meal that covers all the Thanksgiving bases. On top of that, the ice cream shop has partnered with a local food bank. For every pint that’s bought this month, the food bank will donate a pint to a local school so that kids can have ice cream parties.

Here are the flavors:

Sweet Potato Casserole with maple pecan pralines

Buttered mash potatoes and gravy

Apple cranberry stuffing

Salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey

Spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie

You can buy a flight of all 5 flavors and try them all. Our Chris Holmstrom, Anna Canzano and Steve Pierce tried the final flavor on the 5 p.m. newscast. Watch the video above.