PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man, who showed signs of impairment, went off a road in Hillsboro and flipped his car, suffering serious injuries, Washington County Sheriff’s confirmed.

Deputies are investigating the crash as a possible DUII. The driver was helicoptered to a local hospital.

Deputies said it was a single-car crash. The accident happened around 2:30 p.m.

KOIN 6 News will update this story with more information as it comes available.