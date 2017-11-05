It’s win-or-go-home when Timbers host Dynamo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Win or go home. That is the task that faces the Portland Timbers when they host the Houston Dynamo at Providence Park in a 7:30 p.m. Sunday match.

The Timbers and Dynamo played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of this aggregate scoring series, setting up this winner-moves-on game.

Both teams are down key players.

Houston goalie Tyler Deric was suspended after his Tuesday arrest on domestic assault charges.

The Timbers will try to overcome injuries to Fanendo Adi, Sebastian Blanco, Darlington Nagbe, Larrys Mabiala and David Guzman plus midfielder Diego Chara, who had surgery Friday. Chara is out for the season while the others are questionable.

The match will be televised on FS1.