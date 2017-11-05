Pit bull shot in tense N. Portland situation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tense situation Saturday night in North Portland ended with a pit bull shot and a man taken into custody for menacing and harassment.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police received 911 calls about a disturbance in the 6700 block of North Fessenden Street. One of the callers said the suspect had a knife. As officers got close to the apartment, a man came out and approached the officers with what looked like a knife in his hand.

The man, later identified as Emanuel Manzanares, eventually tossed the object to the ground but, officials said, he refused to follow the officers’ orders so they could check on the people inside the apartment.

As this was happening, a growling pit bull came out of the apartment and charged at an officer. As the officer backed away, the dog’s owner was ordered to take control of the dog. But the owner couldn’t, the dog charged at police as another officer was giving instructions to Manzanares.

An officer fired his gun and shot the dog once.

Manzares, 38, kept refusing to comply with police commands and, authorities said, he began walking toward the knife and the apartment. Thinking he might try to go back into the apartment, police used a Taser on Manzanares and took him into custody. Officials said they learned he held a 12-inch long knife sharpening rod as he approached the officers. He now faces menacing and domestic violence harassment charges.

The 2-year-old pit bull is in stable condition and recovering, officials said.