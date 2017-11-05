Justin Verlander, Kate Upton get married in Italy

Related Coverage Kate Upton announces engagement to Tigers’ Justin Verlander

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Justin Verlander earned a World Series ring with the Houston Astros Wednesday. Three days later, he and fiancee’, supermodel Kate Upton, exchanged rings in a wedding ceremony in Italy, ESPN reports.

Verlander and Upton have been together for about 3 years. The 34-year-old righthander and the 25-year-old model met while he was pitching for the Detroit Tigers. At the last moment, he accepted a trade to Houston and helped pitch the team to its first-ever World Series title this week.

Verlander and Upton missed the team’s parade Friday in Houston because of their impending wedding.

Upton is the niece of GOP Rep. Fred Upton, who represents the southwest lower corner of Michigan in the US House.

Wedding bells are definitely popping for the Astros. On the field minutes after they clinched the title, Carlos Correa popped the question to his longtime girlfriend on live TV. The former Miss Texas said yes.