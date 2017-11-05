Global Million Mask March may disrupt Portland

Related Coverage Dozens of anti-fascist protesters march through Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just one day after an anti-fascist rally marched through the streets of Portland in a peaceful demonstration, another march sponsored locally by self-described anarchists is set to roll through downtown Portland Sunday evening.

The Million Mask March — where participants wear Guy Fawkes masks — is described as a “global movement that takes place each year on November 5th,” on the Facebook page for the event. A website for the event claims 800 cities around the world will take part in this event.

The London-based The Sun said thousands of people were expected to take part there, beginning at Trafalgar Square and marching past Whitehall, Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament.

The march in Washington DC was set to begin early Sunday.

In Portland, their Facebook page lists the start time as 7 p.m. at SW 10th and Morrison. It’s also listed as free and “kid friendly,” though the sponsors also stated, “This being an ‘anarchist hosted event’ we hope you will prepare accordingly.”

The local organizers, the Anarchist Student Union, described themselves as “a collective of Portland students dedicated to the struggle against oppression in all of its forms.”

They said the purpose of this Million Mask March is multi-pronged:

“-Down with the banks that hold the world hostage.

-Limit big government that holds the boot to our throats.

-End the militarization of the police and their abusive tactics.

This year in PDX we will be taking to the streets to voice our anger. “

Their plan is for speakers to begin the night before a march throughout the streets — though where they will go has yet to be disclosed.

If you don’t have a mask, they plan to bring extra. The Anarchist Student Union said:

We are planning on bringing a lot of extra masks again this year.

(buying them from China, so no royalties to Time Warner)

Last year in Portland, 6 people were arrested during the demonstration that blocked traffic and MAX trains in NE Portland. The protesters blocked traffic on I-5 in SE Portland and other areas downtown. Police were focused on preventing crashes between drivers and protesters.

The mask

Protesters generally wear nearly identical masks — white face masks with distinctive eyes, an upcurled thin mustache that tends to give the appearance of a smirk.

Guy Fawkes was an English Catholic who planned the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 which wanted to blow up the House of Lords. They failed. Fawkes and 3 others were hanged and quartered in Januay 1606.

Since then, Guy Fawkes Night is celebrated across Britain with fireworks, a show of thanks the plot failed. However, the festival also fueled anti-Catholic bigotry.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.