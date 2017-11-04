West Linn officer’s performance is a hit with students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The lyrics “Good times never seemed so good” appeared fitting when a West Linn officer decided to participate in a recent karaoke session Friday.

On the first Friday of every month, West Linn High School’s library organizes a “Lunch Time Karaoke Session” for its students. And for the most recent session, the librarian asked School Resource Officer Sro Halverson to belt out a few notes.

Halverson stepped up to the plate and certainly delivered with his rendition of “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.

Officer Halverson told KOIN 6 News he hoped the students would get involved once he started singing Sweet Caroline as it’s the “unofficial song” chosen by them.

Take a look at the video below to see Halverson’s full performance.