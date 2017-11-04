Turn back the clocks: Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Everyone is about to get one more hour of sleep this weekend. Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, November 5 at 2 a.m.

You will want to set your clocks back Saturday evening before going to sleep. However, it will get dark earlier in the evening. It’s also a good time to replace batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors.

The time change isn’t observed by Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

The time shift brings us more daylight on March 11, 2018 when we will spring forward with the next round of Daylight Saving time beginning at 2 a.m. that morning.