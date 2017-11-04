Police arrest suspect in 2 Southeast Portland robberies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police arrested a suspect connected with robbing two people by gunpoint on Saturday morning in Southeast Portland.

Javontae Rogers, 20, was taken into custody after two people robbed at gunpoint gave police descriptions of the suspect matching Rogers. Neither of the victims were injured. Both robberies happened near Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Rogers was lodged at Multnomah County Jail on 2 counts of first degree and second degree robbery.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Robbery Detail Detective Robert Hollins at 503-823-3441 or Robert.Hollins@portalnd Oregon.gov