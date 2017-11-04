Photos: Anti-fascist protest in downtown Portland

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
One of the many signs at an anti-fascist rally in downtown Portland, November 4, 2017 (KOIN)
One of the many signs at an anti-fascist rally in downtown Portland, November 4, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An organized rally — to protest Donald Trump’s presidency as well as Vice President Mike Pence — started around 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Portland. This was part of a nationwide protest involving 20 cites — including Seattle — to protest the current Administration and other issues.

Anti-fascist protest downtown Portland