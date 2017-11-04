Photos: Anti-fascist protest in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An organized rally — to protest Donald Trump’s presidency as well as Vice President Mike Pence — started around 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Portland. This was part of a nationwide protest involving 20 cites — including Seattle — to protest the current Administration and other issues.
Anti-fascist protest downtown Portland
