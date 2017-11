PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the Oregon State Beavers travel to California for a game against the Golden Bears, both teams will be looking up to the other teams in the Pac-12.

The Beavers, with interim head coach Cory Hall prowling the sidelines, are 0-5 in the conference and 1-7 overall — which includes a 6-game losing streak.

The Golden Bears, meanwhile, sport a 1-5 conference mark but their overall mark is 4-5. They’ve lost 2 straight.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Saturday.