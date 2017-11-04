Ex-Portland mayor’s ex-staffer alleges sexual harassment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The executive assistant of former Portland Mayor Sam Adams has sent a letter to city officials accusing Adams of unwanted sexual behavior and comments and frequent attempts at drunk driving.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports former assistant Cevero Gonzalez sent a letter to Portland’s city commissioners, the mayor and three other top officials Thursday night.

Adams denied the allegations to the newspaper by text, saying he’ll “gladly participate” in an investigation.

Gonzalez said in one instance while driving Adams home from the airport, Adams asked him specifics about his sex life and told him “details of his sexual exploits” on the trip.

Gonzalez says Adams had asked him beforehand to prepare a secret document of gay clubs and bathhouses for him to visit.

Gonzalez also says Adams often tried to drive himself home “regardless of how many alcoholic beverages he’d consumed.”