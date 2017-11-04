Anti-fascist protest underway in Portland

Related Coverage Antifa plans Nov. 4 protest in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An organized rally — to protest Donald Trump’s presidency as well as Vice President Mike Pence — started around 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Portland.

The event at Jamison Square is organized by Refuse Fascism PDX and Queer Liberation Front.

Refuse Fascism PDX organizer Robert Brown said Friday that he expected at least 2,000 people Saturday and hopes the protest grows and lasts for days.

“I think there’s a lot of support in the community,” Brown said. “I think we could probably do something continuing to Christmas.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city is prepared for any protests the area may see this weekend.

“We will definitely have a police presence. We want to make sure that people are able to express their First Amendment right, but at the end of the day, we want to make sure that everyone goes home safely and local laws are abided by,” Wheeler said.

On Nov. 10, 2016, 2 days after Trump was elected, a group of nearly 4,000 people marched in the streets, breaking windows and damaging property along the way. The Pearl District took a big hit that night.

Portland isn’t the only city expecting major protests Saturday. According to Refuse Fascism’s website, around 20 cities are participating including Seattle, New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

Another protest is expected Sunday.

The Million Mask March occurs annually and according to the group, it’s a protest of “government corruption, abuse of power and corporate influence in government.” Last year, members of the group wore Anonymous masks, styled in the likeness of Guy Fawkes.