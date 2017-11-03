Uncle admits negligence in toddler’s methadone death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Willie Harris admitted he was criminally negligent in the methadone overdose death of this 2-year-old nephew in 2016.

Reginald Harris Jr. died October 10, 216 of a lethal dose of methadone. Police do not believe Harris gave his nephew methadone, but rather it was left in a place where he had access to it.

In 2001, Harris was convicted of delivery and manufacture of a controlled substance and giving false information to police. He was also convicted in Louisiana for felony possession of heroin.

Harris was sentenced to 60 months (5 years) for his nephew’s death.