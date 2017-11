SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rescued Friday morning after being trapped in his car for about 12 hours after going down an embankment in Scappoose.

Around 8 p.m., the driver was going around a curve and went down an embankment on Dutch Canyon Road near Mountain View Drive, authorities said.

The driver was trapped and wasn’t rescued until about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

At this time, the condition of the driver or the cause of the crash has not been disclosed.