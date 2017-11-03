Police: Hillsboro homeowner shoots at burglar

Hillsboro, Ore. (KOIN) — A homeowner shot at a burglar in Hillsboro early Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the 6900 block of E Main Street near Cornelius Pass and Baseline before 4 a.m. The burglar made it inside the home before the homeowner fired off a warning shot, telling officers he aimed low. The burglar then fled.

Officers are searching for the suspect.

A call about a stolen 1969 collectible white convertible Mercedes was made from the same home around 8 p.m. Thursday night, police say, and they are investigating that incident as well. The license plate on the car is LON CAR. It is worth over $100,000.

A nearby homeless camp was cleared out nearby on Tuesday, but officials aren’t sure there is a connection between the burglary and the camp.