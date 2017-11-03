OR man given 7-year sentence for identity theft

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to mail theft and 24 counts of identity theft.

The Statesman Journal reported on Wednesday that prosecutors say 43-year-old Charley Leroy Cavilee stole and used the personal information of multiple people in the Salem area in order to obtain thousands of dollars.

Authorities say Cavilee forged checks to obtain money at a casino in northwest Oregon in February. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in late January after deputies were alerted to multiple reports of mail theft. They then learned of the forged checks that eventually led them to Cavilee.

Cavilee was ordered to pay $39,000 in restitution to the victims as part of his sentence.