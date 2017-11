PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 58-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing 2 girls under the age of 12 in September and October 2017 in The Dalles.

According to court documents, William Frank Osborne was arrested on Oct. 26 on 4 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sexual penetration with a foreign object.

Osborne was indicted on Nov. 3 in a Wasco County Court.