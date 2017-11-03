Do you need a cat in your life? Now’s the time to adopt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Humane Society, located in Northeast Portland, is hoping to find a forever home for lot of cats this weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, the adoption fees for cats and kittens are half-off.

OHS currently has more than 100 cats available for adoption — including dozens of kittens.

Barbara Baugnon with OHS told KOIN 6 News that this was a “spontaneous” event after they said yes to helping numerous shelters with their cats — including Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

And the shelter expects another 40 cats and kittens to arrive this weekend from California.

Adoptable animals at OHS are either spayed or neutered, come microchipped and receive their initial vaccinations. The adoption fee also includes an ID tag, collar and a courtesy veterinarian exam.

The shelter is located at 1067 Northeast Columbia Boulevard. For more information about available cats, take a look at the humane society’s website.

