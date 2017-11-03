Antifa plans Nov. 4 protest in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city is ready for any potential protest the area may see Saturday and Sunday.

The group — Refuse Fascism PDX — said on its Facebook page that they plan to hold a rally and march at Jamison Square at 2 p.m. Saturday. The event is organized by Refuse Fascism PDX and Queer Liberation Front.

The rally and march are planned to protest Donald Trump’s presidency as well as Vice President Mike Pence. Saturday marks almost one year after the 2016 election.

While it’s unclear how many people will participate in the protest, Wheeler said the city is prepared.

“We will definitely have a police presence. We want to make sure that people are able to express their First Amendment right, but at the end of the day, we want to make sure that everyone goes home safely and local laws are abided by,” Wheeler said.

Portland isn’t the only city expecting major protests Saturday. According to Refuse Fascism’s website, around 20 cities are participating including Seattle, New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.

Sunday’s protest is a 5th of November demonstration that occurs annually — called the Million Mask March. The group said it’s a protest of “government corruption, abuse of power and corporate influence in government.” Last year, members of the group wore Anonymous masks, styled in the likeness of Guy Fawkes.

KOIN 6 News reached out to local groups about the weekend protests, but they refused to comment.