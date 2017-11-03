Cat attacked by possible cougar in Seaside

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon elementary school moved all student activities inside after a reported cougar sighting.

The Daily Astorian reports staff at Seaside Heights Elementary School earlier this week escorted students home after a neighbor informed Principal John McAndrews of a cougar in the neighborhood.

Seaside police, Clatsop County and Oregon State Police all were notified of the sighting.

The alert came after residents of a local apartment complex witnessed a fight that left a house cat dead or missing at the hands of a violent unknown predator, possibly a cougar.

The apartment complex manager says she reported the incidents to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and state police.