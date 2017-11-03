2 critical after struck by semi on NE Columbia Blvd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people have life-threatening injuries after being hit by a semi truck in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.

Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Sgt. Chris Burley said the crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Columbia Boulevard.

Both pedestrians were in the westbound lane of Northeast Columbia Boulevard when they were struck. Paramedics rushed the two people to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center with critical and life-threatening injuries.

Just after the two pedestrians were hit a second crash occurred. Police say a car crashed into a fire hydrant as the driver attempted to avoid the initial crash scene. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Northeast Columbia Boulevard will be closed between Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast 11th Avenue for the next three to four hours.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency-line at 503-823-3333.