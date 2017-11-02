Woodburn officer shoots ‘vicious dog’ charging at kids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Woodburn police officer shot a “vicious” dog after the dog reportedly tried biting people and charged after him on Thursday, Woodburn Police said.

Police said owners were located after the dog was shot and that the investigation is ongoing. The dog, a brown and beige pit bull, was taken to get medical care and there were no updates on its status.

Officers first responded to the 500 block of Comstock Way at 2:50 p.m. where a dog was running loose. Reports said the dog was trying to bite people and children, who were heading home from school. According to Woodburn police, officers tried to get the children out of there, but the dog continued to charge. The dog charged at an officer and he, a 13-year veteran, shot the dog.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.