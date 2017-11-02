US bombers conduct exercise over Korean Peninsula

The supersonic bombers were from Guam

The Associated Press Published:
In this photo released by Japan Air Self Defense Force, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top, fly with a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-2 fighter jet over Japan's southern island of Kyushu, just south of the Korean Peninsula, during a Japan-U.S. joint exercise Sunday, July 30, 2017. Japan's Defense Ministry reported the U.S. supersonic bombers flown from the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam conducted a joint exercise with South Korean Air Force over the Korean Peninsula later in the day. The U.S. Pacific Air Forces said in a statement that the mission was a response to consecutive intercontinental ballistic missile tests by North Korea this month. (Japan Air Self Defense Force via AP)
In this photo released by Japan Air Self Defense Force, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top, fly with a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-2 fighter jet over Japan's southern island of Kyushu, just south of the Korean Peninsula, during a Japan-U.S. joint exercise Sunday, July 30, 2017. Japan's Defense Ministry reported the U.S. supersonic bombers flown from the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam conducted a joint exercise with South Korean Air Force over the Korean Peninsula later in the day. The U.S. Pacific Air Forces said in a statement that the mission was a response to consecutive intercontinental ballistic missile tests by North Korea this month. (Japan Air Self Defense Force via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Two U.S. supersonic bombers have flown over the Korean Peninsula in bombing exercises that are also a show of force against North Korea ahead of President Donald Trump’s first official visit to Asia.

A South Korean military official said Friday the B-1B bombers flown from Guam were escorted by two South Korean F-16 fighter jets during the drills Thursday at a field near the South’s eastern coast. The official did not want to be named, citing office rules.

North Korea’s state media denounced the exercise as a “surprise nuclear strike drill” and says “gangster-like U.S. imperialists” are seeking to ignite a nuclear war.

The United States has been sending its strategic assets to the region more frequently for patrols or drills as North Korea further advances its nuclear weapons program.