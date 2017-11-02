Suspect wanted in SE Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday morning near Southeast 11th Ave. and Southeast Oak.

Police say a 53-year old man suffered a serious, but not life-threatening injury after he engaged in an argument with a man and was stabbed. The injured man was immediately transported to the hospital.

The suspect, according to police, is described as a white adult male with black hair and brown eyes. Police are looking for information or video surveillance images regarding the stabbing. If you have that, contact the Portland Police Bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.