Police: Sex abuse suspect on the run with Aloha teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl, who’s believed to be a sex abuse victim.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Annieka ran away from her residence in Aloha Monday.

Detectives believe she’s likely with 23-year-old Zachary Peterson of Pasco, Washington — who is the suspect in a sexual abuse investigation being conducted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Annieka is the alleged victim in the case.

Peterson also went missing Monday. Prior to his disappearance, Peterson called the crisis line in Washington. He’s believed to be suicidal and possibly in possession of a firearm.

Annieka is described as 5-foot-9, 150 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. Peterson is described as 5-foot-10, 150 pounds with buzzed brown hair and brown eyes.

Peterson is known to drive a white 1998 Ford F-250 extended cab truck with the Washington license plate C20874C. His last known location was in the Portland area, but detectives believe he’s possibly traveling to Seaside or Sacramento, California.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Annieka or Peterson is asked to call 503.629.0111.