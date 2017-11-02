Oregon Zoo introduces first-ever ‘BrewLights’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders already know and love ZooLights, the winter attraction that lights up the Oregon Zoo each winter, but this year brings something different just for adults.

The one-night only event, called BrewLights, will include samples of local beer, wine and ciders for visitors taking in the light show.

“It had to happen eventually here in Beervana,” zoo event coordinator Barbara Bennett-Heck said in a press release. “While Oregon beer, wines and ciders are available at the zoo every day, this is a special night with more than 25 vendors. If you’ve ever wondered what ZooLights would be like without all the kids, this night is for you.”

BrewLights will start at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29 and gates close at 9 p.m. Admission is $24 and includes a light-up souvenir cup for tastings throughout the zoo.

“It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season, try something new and support a great cause,” Bennett-Heck said. “Proceeds from BrewLights benefit the zoo’s programs for conservation, education and animal welfare.”