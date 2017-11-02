Man flips car after fleeing Yamhill County deputy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who eluded and got out of sight from a chasing Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday morning flipped his car and suffered serious injuries just outside of McMinnville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jody Christopher Bogosian, 46, is currently on supervision for drug offenses and was cited for driving with a suspended license on Wednesday. Deputies said Bogosian is in stable condition.

A deputy, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to pull over Bogosian and his white 1996 Nissan Altima at approximately 11:10 a.m. The driver fled and reached speeds up to 70 mph. The deputy slowed down and lost sight of the driver. Then, just outside the McMinnville city limits, the deputy found the car flipped and crashed on Westside Road just south of Poverty Bend Road.

Deputies said there are signs Bogosian left the road service, hit a dirt embankment and then flipped back onto the road way. Bogosian was trapped inside the flipped car but was extricated on the scene by medical personnel.

The crash and Bogosian’s criminal offenses are both being investigated by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and the McMinnville Police Department.