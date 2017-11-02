Duniway Park scoreboard damaged by car crash

Driver had medical emergency

A car crash damaged the scoreboard at Duniway Park, October 31 2017. (Portland Parks & Recreation)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The scoreboard at Duniway Park was damaged after a car crashed into it on Tuesday night.

Portland Police say the driver of the car had a medical emergency and crashed into the scoreboard at the intersection of SW 5th Avenue and SW Sheridan Street around 8 p.m. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Portland Parks & Recreation say the track is open but a timeline for when the scoreboard will be repaired is unknown. Officials believe the car vaulted and did not damage the guardrail.

