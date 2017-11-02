Corning buys long-shuttered plant in Eugene

The New York-based firm makes a range of products

The Associated Press Published:
In a photo from Dec. 14, 2015, Tim Huten, Corning mechanical engineer holds an ice ball that will be used to test Corning Inc.'s Gorilla Glass at the Dearborn Development Center in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Corning Inc. has been revealed as the winner bidder in the recent auction of the former Hynix computer chip plant in Eugene.

The Register-Guard reports a deed filed this week in Lane County shows Corning subsidiary Damon Enterprises paid $13.39 million for the shuttered 1.2 million-square-foot plant.

Corning spokesman Joe Dunning says the company has no immediate plans for the facility.

The New York-based firm makes a range of products, including optical fiber for communications, cover glass for mobile devices and liquid-crystal displays for TVs.

South Korea-based Hynix built the plant in 1995. It was one of Lane County’s largest private employers before the plant closed in 2008.