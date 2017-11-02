Corning buys long-shuttered plant in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Corning Inc. has been revealed as the winner bidder in the recent auction of the former Hynix computer chip plant in Eugene.

The Register-Guard reports a deed filed this week in Lane County shows Corning subsidiary Damon Enterprises paid $13.39 million for the shuttered 1.2 million-square-foot plant.

Corning spokesman Joe Dunning says the company has no immediate plans for the facility.

The New York-based firm makes a range of products, including optical fiber for communications, cover glass for mobile devices and liquid-crystal displays for TVs.

South Korea-based Hynix built the plant in 1995. It was one of Lane County’s largest private employers before the plant closed in 2008.