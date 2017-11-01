Vancouver Police search for missing autistic teen

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an autistic teenager who has been missing since Oct. 28.

Vancouver Police said Kaleb Guenther ran away from his home.

Kaleb is a white male, 6-feet-2 and 175 pounds. He has blue eyes, medium length brown hair and was last seen wearing an orange jersey. However, due to the weather, he has likely acquired other clothing.

Police believe Kaleb is most likely in the Portland area. He previously ran away in late August and was found in Portland after being missing for nearly a month.

If you see Kaleb or know of his whereabouts, please call 360.487.7446.