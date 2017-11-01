TriMet considers new bus lines, 24-hour service on some

TriMet is holding open houses to hear from the public

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
A TriMet bus in downtown Portland, May 7, 2015 (KOIN)
A TriMet bus in downtown Portland, May 7, 2015 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet is considering adding new bus lines and making service 24 hours on some of them.

The changes are part of a 10-year expansion of transit service that also include a low-income fare program and electric buses.

Read more about the proposals and projects here: 

TriMet is holding open houses to hear from the public on the proposals and upcoming projects.

Open house times and locations:

Oregon City
Wednesday, November 1
6–8 p.m.
Pioneer Community Center
615 5th St., Oregon City

North Portland
Thursday, November 2
Noon–2 p.m.
PCC Cascade Student Union
705 N Killingsworth St., Portland

Gresham
Monday, November 6
5–7 p.m.
Gresham City Hall
1333 NW Eastman Pkwy., Gresham

Tigard
Wednesday, November 8
6–8 p.m.
Tigard Ballroom
8900 SW Commercial St., Tigard

Milwaukie
Thursday, November 9
6–8 p.m.
Milwaukie High School
2301 SE Willard St., Milwaukie

Hillsboro
Tuesday, November 14
6–8 p.m.
Centro de Prosperidad
400 E Main St., Suite 110, Hillsboro

Downtown Portland
Wednesday, November 15
6–8 p.m.
University of Oregon White Stag Building
70 NW Couch St., Portland