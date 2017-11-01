TriMet considers new bus lines, 24-hour service on some

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet is considering adding new bus lines and making service 24 hours on some of them.

The changes are part of a 10-year expansion of transit service that also include a low-income fare program and electric buses.

Read more about the proposals and projects here:

TriMet is holding open houses to hear from the public on the proposals and upcoming projects.

Open house times and locations:

Oregon City

Wednesday, November 1

6–8 p.m.

Pioneer Community Center

615 5th St., Oregon City

North Portland

Thursday, November 2

Noon–2 p.m.

PCC Cascade Student Union

705 N Killingsworth St., Portland

Gresham

Monday, November 6

5–7 p.m.

Gresham City Hall

1333 NW Eastman Pkwy., Gresham

Tigard

Wednesday, November 8

6–8 p.m.

Tigard Ballroom

8900 SW Commercial St., Tigard

Milwaukie

Thursday, November 9

6–8 p.m.

Milwaukie High School

2301 SE Willard St., Milwaukie

Hillsboro

Tuesday, November 14

6–8 p.m.

Centro de Prosperidad

400 E Main St., Suite 110, Hillsboro

Downtown Portland

Wednesday, November 15

6–8 p.m.

University of Oregon White Stag Building

70 NW Couch St., Portland