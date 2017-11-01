TriMet considers new bus lines, 24-hour service on some

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet is considering adding new bus lines and making service 24 hours on some of them.
The changes are part of a 10-year expansion of transit service that also include a low-income fare program and electric buses.
Read more about the proposals and projects here:
TriMet is holding open houses to hear from the public on the proposals and upcoming projects.
Open house times and locations:
Oregon City
Wednesday, November 1
6–8 p.m.
Pioneer Community Center
615 5th St., Oregon City
North Portland
Thursday, November 2
Noon–2 p.m.
PCC Cascade Student Union
705 N Killingsworth St., Portland
Gresham
Monday, November 6
5–7 p.m.
Gresham City Hall
1333 NW Eastman Pkwy., Gresham
Tigard
Wednesday, November 8
6–8 p.m.
Tigard Ballroom
8900 SW Commercial St., Tigard
Milwaukie
Thursday, November 9
6–8 p.m.
Milwaukie High School
2301 SE Willard St., Milwaukie
Hillsboro
Tuesday, November 14
6–8 p.m.
Centro de Prosperidad
400 E Main St., Suite 110, Hillsboro
Downtown Portland
Wednesday, November 15
6–8 p.m.
University of Oregon White Stag Building
70 NW Couch St., Portland