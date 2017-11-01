Police: Man sexually abuses, bites hospital patient

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) – A 34-year-old is accused of biting and sexually abusing a woman as she recovered from surgery inside Willamette Valley Medical Center.

On Tuesday, the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office charged Omar Gonzalez Fierro with two counts each of unlawful sexual penetration and sexual abuse. He is also charged with one count each of assault and harassment.

The alleged incidents reportedly occurred on Aug. 2 at the Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, nurses at the hospital called police to report that a patient had been bitten on the face. A police officer responded and spoke with the victim. She was recovering from surgery.

“The victim had the distinct and instantly recognizable pattern of a bite mark on the right side of her neck,” according to court documents.

Police learned that the woman and Fierro knew each other, but they were never in a romantic or intimate relationship. He reportedly was simply visiting her after her surgery.

While inside the hospital room, Fierro reportedly tried to kiss the woman. When she resisted he bit her on the right side of her neck and on the left cheek near her eye, according to court documents.

Fierro then sexually abused the woman, who told police she was unable to fight back because of her pain, according to court documents.

Fierro is accused of sending the woman a Facebook message shortly after he left the hospital that read, “almost had u on ur knees,” according to court documents. The woman blocked Fierro online.

On Oct. 30, police were doing follow up on the investigation and spoke with Fierro on the phone. Fierro admitted that he bit the woman on the neck and admitted to sexually abusing her, according to court documents.

Records show that McMinnville Police took Fierro into custody on Oct. 30. He appeared in court on Oct. 31.

Willamette Valley Medical Center told KOIN 6 News in a statement,

At Willamette Valley Medical Center (WVMC) our patient’s safety is top priority. Due to the HIPAA Privacy Rules, we cannot comment on specific patients.”