PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Aloha on Wednesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the pedestrian was hit on Farmington Road and SW 195th Avenue just before 8 a.m.

The driver remained on scene.

The area is closed to traffic during the investigation.

