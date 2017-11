PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — According to the March of Dimes, Oregon received an A grade on the Premature Birth Report Card.

The A grade means that only 8% of babies born in Oregon in 2016 were preterm, meaning born before 37 weeks gestation.

The report card compared preterm birth rates for counties across the states as well as racial/ethnic disparities. In Oregon, the preterm birth rate among black women is 24% higher than the rate among all other women.