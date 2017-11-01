Newport police find explosive device during drug search

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police found a homemade explosive device while serving a narcotics search warrant Tuesday at a Newport apartment complex, according to the Newport Police Department.

Officers evacuated the 4-unit complex at 146 SW Cottage St. while Oregon State Police bomb technicians secured the IED and confirmed that it was capable of exploding.

Police say they also found methamphetamine packaged for sale, digital scales, drug records, cash, and a large amount of red phosphorus, which is used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Officers arrested 54-year-old Jeffrey Scott Gruver on drug charges, possession of a destructive device, and introducing contraband in jail. He is lodged at Lincoln County Jail on $750,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Newport Police Department (541) 574-3348 or Text-a-Tip at (541) 270-1856.