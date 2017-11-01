New PDX features to help passengers, traffic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Port of Portland has added a number of new features to the Portland International Airport to help passengers and improve the flow of traffic.

After grabbing their baggage, passengers come out of the terminal in order to get picked up by friends or family — and sometimes, it can be difficult to know exactly where you’re standing.

Now, columns at the airport are labeled with big and bold numbers to help passengers get picked up more quickly.

Some passengers at PDX told KOIN 6 News that they think this new feature is “great.”

In addition, hotel and rental car shuttles have moved closer to the terminal on Island 1 on the lower level as part of the changes to make traffic flow more smoothly. Ride-sharing services like Lyft and Uber also have a space on Island 2.

As for those parking in the economy lot, shelters on the lower roadway are now marked with colors and letters that match up with different lots — making it easier to catch the right bus.

There are no changes for the taxi services or reserved vehicles, both of which remain in the same locations.