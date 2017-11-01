Man ‘mentioned Satan’ before stabbing on MAX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was talking about Satan and the end of the world during an altercation that led to a MAX rider being stabbed in the leg early Monday morning, court documents said.

Eric Thompson was arrested for assault and unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly stabbing another man in the leg around 5 a.m. on October 30.

The victim told police that Thompson was talking about Satan and threatening him before pulling out a knife near the Oregon Convention Center Station. The victim said Thompson came at him, so the victim punched him. Thompson stabbed the victim before he was able to wrestle the knife away.

The officer who found Thompson crossing the Steel Bridge after the incident said he was crying and having mood swings from anger to sadness. He was also carrying another knife, court documents said, and mentioned Satan again before admitting to what happened on the MAX to detectives.

The victim was treated for his stab wound and later released.