PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a person in pink bunny costume after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to NW 4th Avenue and Flanders Street around 5:11 a.m. and found a man with non-life threatening stab wounds.

During an investigation, officers learned the man was approached by a man in a pink bunny costume. They searched the area but did not locate the suspect.