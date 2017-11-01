Beaverton girl finds blade in Halloween candy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton mom says her daughter found a blade in her Halloween candy.

The woman says she took her kids trick-or-treating near NW Cornelius Pass Road and NW Quatama Road. Her 13-year-old daughter found the blade inside a Twix bar after getting home.

The blade appeared to have possibly come from a pencil sharpener. It’s unknown if the wrapper was completely sealed before the girl touched it.

Officials caution parents to inspect candy closely.

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.