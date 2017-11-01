Forest Service: People stealing from fee collection boxes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Forest Service says people have been stealing money from fee collection sites in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

USFS released surveillance images of some of the suspects in hopes of identifying them.

Officials tell KOIN 6 News the issue is widespread and becoming more common in the gorge at every state park and Forest Service site.

Anyone with information can contact Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Ed King at (541) 980-6606. Information leading to arrests will qualify for a cash reward from the USFS and reporting persons can remain anonymous.